Columbus man accused of raping girlfriend’s daughter for years

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus man could face life in prison after police say he raped his girlfriend’s daughter over a period of four years.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Dalton Yance Butler III, 37 was indicted on nine counts of rape, six counts of sexual battery and one count pf pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

The abuse allegedly started when the girl was only 10-years-old. Butler is also accused of taking photos and video of the abuse.

Butler is expected to appear in court this afternoon.