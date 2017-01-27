Columbus mom gets 8 years in prison for heroin death of 11-month-old

nbc4-icon By Published:
Denise Dickinson
Denise Dickinson

COLUMBUS (AP) – An Ohio woman whose 11-month-old son died from ingesting heroin has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Prosecutors say Denise Dickinson’s son, Dominic, ingested heroin and the powerful painkiller fentanyl before he stopped breathing at a Columbus home in May 2015. He was pronounced dead by medics.

Dickinson, who’s now 33, entered her guilty plea and was sentenced Friday.

A message seeking comment was left for her public defender.

The boy’s father also was charged in the case. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter last year and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s