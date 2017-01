POWELL, OH (WCMH) — A 4-month-old lowland gorilla is on display at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for the first time.

Baby JJ and his mother Tabibu are on view daily at the Congo Expedition region.

JJ was born Sept. 28, 2016 to first-time mom Tabibu and father Mac. His great-grandmother Colo was the world’s oldest gorilla until she died earlier this year.