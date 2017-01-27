Family slayings investigation leads to unrelated drug case

PEEBLES, OH (AP) – Ohio authorities say the investigation into the fatal shootings of eight people from one family led to unrelated drug charges against two people, including a distant cousin of the victims.

Ohio’s attorney general and Pike County’s sheriff said Friday that evidence in the drug case was found during investigation of the Rhoden slayings from last April, but the case isn’t related to the homicides.

They say a 38-year-old Rhoden relative was arrested Thursday. He’s charged with felony drug trafficking. His 63-year-old neighbor was charged with drug possession.

Authorities say they searched those defendants’ homes in Peebles and seized guns, prescription pills, over $8,000 in cash and a small amount of marijuana.

There’s been public speculation that the Rhoden homicides were linked to drug activity, but the motive remains a mystery.

