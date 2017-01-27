Men wanted after striking victim on Ohio University campus with tree branch

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — University police are looking for two college-aged men who struck a victim with a tree branch while heading into a campus building.

Ohio University officials released a crime alert on Friday, warning those living on or near the Athens campus of the suspects who are still at large.

The victim told police he was entering Biddle Hall from the west side at about 1am when two white men approached him. When he got to the door, one of the men struck him in the head with a tree branch. After a brief fight, the men left the victim with bruising to his head and hand.

Police said one of the suspects was wearing a black jacket. The other was wearing a blue hoodie. Anyone with more information on these suspects is asked to contact Ohio University Police at 740-593-1911.