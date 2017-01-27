Person killed by train near Franklin-Madison county line

MADISON CO., OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a person was hit and killed by a train near the Franklin County-Madison County line on Friday night.

The body was found near the Big Darby Creek railroad crossing. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

There are no other details at this time.

