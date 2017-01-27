Polar bear cubs doing well at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo says the trio of polar bear cubs recently born at the zoo is doing great.

According to the zoo, the cubs are starting to walk, run and even climb.

The zoo said:

Anana’s cub follows mom closely and Aurora’s twins are more playful with each other. All three little ones are now nursing from mom in a sitting position. They are also becoming slightly more independent and will venture further away from mom to explore areas adjacent to their cozy den. Both moms still remain as attentive as always to their cub(s) and the animal care staff is looking forward to their vet wellness check-up taking place in the next couple weeks to determine their gender. Aurora and Anana are denning behind the scenes with their cubs and will likely be on view in the spring.