Polar bear cubs doing well at Columbus Zoo

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
(Columbus Zoo)
(Columbus Zoo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo says the trio of polar bear cubs recently born at the zoo is doing great.

According to the zoo, the cubs are starting to walk, run and even climb.

The zoo said:

Anana’s cub follows mom closely and Aurora’s twins are more playful with each other. All three little ones are now nursing from mom in a sitting position. They are also becoming slightly more independent and will venture further away from mom to explore areas adjacent to their cozy den.

Both moms still remain as attentive as always to their cub(s) and the animal care staff is looking forward to their vet wellness check-up taking place in the next couple weeks to determine their gender.

Aurora and Anana are denning behind the scenes with their cubs and will likely be on view in the spring.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s