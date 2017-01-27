Police: Student arrested at Africentric High School for possessing a handgun

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says an officer arrested a student at Africentric High School on Wednesday because the student had a handgun.

The weapon was in the student’s backpack.

A student was arrested Friday at Walnut Ridge High School for having a gun. Police have not said if the two incidents are related.

