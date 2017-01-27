Pres. Trump signs executive action for measures to keep ‘radical Islamic terrorists’ out of US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive action implementing “new vetting measures” that he says are aimed at keeping “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the United States.

Mr. Trump says, “We don’t want them here.”

The president says he only wants to admit people to the United States who will support the country. His comments echoed his campaign pledge to implement “extreme vetting” programs, particularly for people coming from countries with ties to terrorism.

The president signed the executive action at the Pentagon, where he met with the joint chiefs of staff and participated in a ceremonial swearing-in for Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Pres. Trump: "We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people" https://t.co/7EjeILwI62 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 27, 2017

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.