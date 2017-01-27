President Trump slams ‘SNL’ writer, Madonna in Hannity interview

Madonna performs on stage during the Women's March rally, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Madonna performs on stage during the Women's March rally, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says it was a “disgrace” for a “Saturday Night Live” writer to criticize his young son Barron on Twitter.

Trump says in an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity that, “for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son … it’s a disgrace.”

“SNL” writer Katie Rich was suspended indefinitely for the tweet and has since apologized.

Trump is also railing against pop legend Madonna’s controversial comments at last weekend’s Women’s March.

“Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause,” Trump said. “I thought what she did was disgraceful to our country.”

