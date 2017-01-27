Scioto County couple accused of trafficking heroin

MINFORD, OH (WCMH) – A Minford, Ohio couple was arrested Thursday and charged with drug trafficking.

The arrests were made Thursday afternoon as a result of an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives seized 11 grams of suspected heroin and additional evidence related to drug trafficking from a home on the 9200 block of State Route 139 in Minford.

Investigators said children were present in the home.

David Lavey, 41 and Jennifer Lavey, 36, were arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile.

The case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s office for consideration of additional charges.

