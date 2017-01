GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Madison Township.

It happened around 11:55pm Thursday night on the 3600-block of Toy Road. No other details were immediately available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.