LOS ANGELES (AP) — The AP is reporting Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella will miss the NHL All-Star Game because a pit bull belonging to his son, Nick, is ailing.

Tortorella earned the chance to coach the Metropolitan Division team during the Blue Jackets’ remarkable unbeaten run. He also missed the Jackets’ Thursday night game. Assistant coaches Brad Larsen and Brad Shaw are filling in until Tortorella returns.