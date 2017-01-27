Weapon recovered at Walnut Ridge HS, student taken into custody

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools reports there was a weapon recovered from Walnut Ridge High School on Friday.

A student was taken into custody by the Columbus Division of Police. There is no other information at this time.

Principal Richard Stotts Jr. sent the following email to parents.

One of our high school’s best safety resource is the high level of trust and cooperation that our safety teams, teachers, and school administrators have built with students and families within our schools and across our neighborhoods. An event today at school provided further evidence of that shared commitment to keeping students and staff safe.

This morning, our office received an anonymous phone call stating that a weapon might have been brought into the school by a student. My administrative team and I immediately responded with members of our Safety & Security team and our uniformed School Resource Officer investigated. The student was contained and the weapon was recovered. No other students are believed to have been involved.

Please know that disciplinary measures will be taken, as we attempt to better understand why the student took this action and to help him understand the consequences of his mistake.

I would encourage you to take a moment tonight re-emphasize with your child what is appropriate to bring to school. Students can and will face disciplinary actions, including the potential of suspension or expulsion, if found to be in possession of any item deemed potentially dangerous to themselves or others in a school environment.

I applaud our students for promptly and carefully following our safety protocols. When students, parents, and families join in our mission to guard against danger and doubt here in our school building, we can truly provide a safer environment that’s conducive to learning and growth for everyone.

If you have any questions or want to share information that will further support our safety efforts, please call the main office and speak to one of our assistant principals or me. I would be happy to hear from you.

Thank you.

Richard Stotts, Jr.

Principal