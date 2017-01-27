Woman indicted after reportedly taping toddler to wall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien’s Office says 18-year-old Shayla Rudolph of Reynoldsburg has been indicted on charges of abduction and endangering children.

Rudolph reportedly taped her toddler son to the wall on Jan. 1 and filmed it. The 2-year-old was only wearing a diaper, O’Brien’s office said. The boy’s arms, head, and ankles are all taped to the wall in the video.

Rudolph said she taped him to the wall because she needed to clean.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 1.

