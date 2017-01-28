Iran to bar US citizens from entering country

TEHRAN, Iran (WCMH) — The Iranian Foreign Ministry is banning United States citizens from entering the country, state media reports.

According to CNN, the ban is in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration from 7 countries.

Iran is among the countries whose nationals are barred from entering the United States for 90 days under Mr. Trump’s order.

