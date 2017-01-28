Lawsuit challenging Pres. Trump’s travel ban filed

WASHINGTON (CNN/WCMH) — President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order barring the entry of refugees and citizens from several Muslim-majority countries may soon face its first serious legal challenge.

According to CNN, a lawsuit has been filed against Mr. Trump and the U.S. government after two Iraqi men with legal visas were detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Both men have ties to the U.S. military.

Court papers show that both men entered the U.S. legally, but were detained at JFK in accordance with Mr. Trump’s executive order. One of the men detained was entering the country from Sweden, and the other was coming from Iraq.

Lawyers for the two men have called for a hearing, saying that the detention of individuals who possess valid visas is against the law.

“Because the executive order is unlawful as applied to petitioners, their continued detention based solely on the executive order violates their Fifth Amendment procedural and substantive due process rights,” the court documents read. The documents also say that Customs and Border Protection authorities did not allow the men to meet with their lawyers, instead advising the lawyers to reach out to Mr. Trump.

According to CNN, a Trump administration official said that regardless of a valid travel visa, if a person is a citizen of one of the countries listed on the temporary travel ban, that person is not allowed into the U.S. If the person landed in the country after Mr. Trump signed the order, the person would be detained and sent back to the country of their citizenship. Department of Homeland Security officials also told CNN that people flying in would be detained immediately upon arrival and sent back.

It is unclear how many people have already been detained in accordance with the order.

For now, the two men remain detained at JFK.