Money raised from GoFundMe to ‘protect Betty White’ donated to theater

FILE - In this April 26, 2015, file photo, Betty White accepts the lifetime achievement award at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday, April 26, 2015, in Burbank, Calif. White turned 95 on Jan. 17, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA/WCMH) – Following a series of celebrity deaths in 2016, Demetrios Hrysikos decided to start an online campaign to protect actress Betty White.

What started as a joke quickly went viral, raising thousands of dollars in the first day. White survived 2016 — and celebrated her 95th birthday on Jan. 17 –, so Hrysikos decided to put the money to good use.

With a check for more than $8,000 in hand, Hrysikos presented the money to the Spartanburg Little Theatre on “Your Carolina.”

“I know that it’s in the right hands now and I know they’re going to do good with it,” Hrysikos explained.

Jay Coffman, Executive Artistic Director for the Spartanburg Little Theatre, says they plan to use the money to fund scholarships for the youth programs.

“I think that definitely brought attention to what we we’re doing to people that may not have known,” Coffman said.

The campaign has already had an impact at the theater. Their recent performances of “Ring of Fire” all sold out.

