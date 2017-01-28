Newark man seriously injured in crash

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — Health Police say a man was seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:10am on State Route 79 near Newark Earthworks. Police say 20-year-old Nicholas Roberts of Newark, Ohio, was driving north on S.R. 79 when his vehicle went off the right side of the road. His vehicle went over a concrete curb and struck a metal pole.

Officers say Roberts was taken by helicopter to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. His condition is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Sgt. Ream with the Heath Police Department at 740-522-2141.