Parents found guilty of child cruelty after locking son in basement for 18 months

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — A Georgia couple was found guilty of child cruelty after they locked their son in their basement for over a year.

Recardo and Therian Wimbush represented themselves in court, saying that they locked their son in the basement for 18 months to punish him for sexually assaulting his siblings and stealing a DVD player. The jury found both parents guilty on three counts of second-degree cruelty to children.

One of the jurors told WGCL-TV about the horrific conditions the boy lived in.

“The fact that she took the light bulb out of the closet and left that boy in the dark. The fact that she put a pee drawer in there for him to go to the bathroom,” he said.

The couple is also facing charges for failing to get proper treatment for another one of their sons who has skin cancer. All 10 of their children have been placed in foster care, and a juvenile court will decide whether the Wimbushes will ever see their children again.