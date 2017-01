COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are on scene at a barricade situation just south of downtown.

Dispatchers say the call came in as a ‘roommate dispute’ in the 700 block of Wager Street.

Police say one man is barricaded inside a residence in the area.

Dispatchers say it’s possible the man may have a weapon.

