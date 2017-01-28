Two people injured in shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say two people were hurt in a shooting in northeast Columbus Saturday night.

Police and EMS were called to the intersection Cleveland Avenue and East 17th Avenue around 11:14pm for the report of a shooting.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police say two people were injured in the shooting.

One victim was taken to OSU Wexner in critical condition and another was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

No other details were available.

