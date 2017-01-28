US Marshals announce top most-wanted fugitives

By Published: Updated:
dennistight

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives and is looking for tips that lead to their arrests.

Kevin Dennis

dennis

Dennis is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Dennis is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Jonathan Harper

harper

Harper is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for felonious assault.

Harper is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Aaron Reid

reid

Reid is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in drugs.

Reid is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Tara Tomaszewski

tomaszewski

Tomaszewski is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for deception to obtain drugs.

Tomaszewski is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and there are rewards available.

Related Posts

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s