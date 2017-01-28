US Marshals announce top most-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives and is looking for tips that lead to their arrests.

Kevin Dennis

Dennis is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Dennis is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Jonathan Harper

Harper is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for felonious assault.

Harper is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Aaron Reid

Reid is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in drugs.

Reid is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Tara Tomaszewski

Tomaszewski is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for deception to obtain drugs.

Tomaszewski is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and there are rewards available.