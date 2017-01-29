Cavaliers All-Star Love out with back spasms

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) grabs a rebound ahead of Sacramento Kings' Kosta Koufos (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) grabs a rebound ahead of Sacramento Kings' Kosta Koufos (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting All-Star forward Kevin Love left Sunday’s game against Oklahoma City with back spasms.

The team said Love will not return in the second half. Love missed all four shots — three 3-pointers — in the opening half before he was replaced and went to the locker room with 1:50 left in the first quarter.

James Jones replaced Love to start the third quarter.

Love recently missed a Jan. 19 game with back spasms. He’s averaging 20.3 points and 11.1 rebounds for the defending NBA champions.

Cleveland plays at Dallas on Monday.

