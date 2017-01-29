Cleveland Clinic doctor says she was detained after Pres. Trump’s executive order

Suha Abushamma (CREDIT: Facebook)
Suha Abushamma (CREDIT: Facebook)

CLEVELAND (AP) — An internal medicine resident at the Cleveland Clinic was among those refused entry to the United States under an executive order by President Donald Trump.

Suha Abushamma has been employed at the hospital since July on a work visa.

The 26-year-old doctor from Cleveland Heights tells Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2jFrbRC ) she was detained in New York Saturday, while trying to return from a trip to Saudi Arabia, and put back on a plane to the Middle East.

Abushamma is Muslim and a citizen of Sudan, one of the seven Muslim-majority countries affected by President Trump’s temporary ban on entering the United States.

She told the news outlet she planned to be in the Middle East for three weeks but cut the trip short after hearing President Trump was proposing the order.

