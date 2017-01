COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Fire is responding to reports of a residence on fire on the south side of the city.

The fire is on Jesse Drive, which is listed as part of Fairlane Mobile Home Park.

The fire has been contained, according to Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.