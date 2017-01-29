Delta Airline departures delayed after “systems outage”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Delta departures were delayed Sunday evening after a ‘systems outage’.

The airline tweeted about the issues, saying “Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience and will provide updates as they become available.”

One flight from Boston to Columbus is listed as delayed at the John Glenn International airport.

