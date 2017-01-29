DHS, White House adviser: Travel ban will remain enforced

WASHINGTON (NBC News/WCMH) — The Department of Homeland Security and a senior White House adviser have issued statements saying that President Donald Trump’s executive order banning entry to the U.S. from several Muslim-majority countries will remain in effect.

The statements came hours after a federal judge issued a stay on the order.

According to NBC News, the statement from DHS says:

“President Trump’s Executive Order remain in place — prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety.”

The statement went on to say that the department will continue to enforce all of Trump’s executive orders to ensure the safety and security of American citizens.

Senior White House adviser Steven Miller told the Associated Press that nothing in the stay issued by the federal judge “in anyway impedes or prevents the implementation of the president’s executive order which remains in full, complete and total effect.”

The stay, issued by Judge Ann Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York, prevents the government from deporting citizens from countries included in Trump’s travel ban if they have already arrived in the U.S. The stay does not protect travelers outside the U.S., even if they have valid visas.