Hundreds pay respect to fallen officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — Hundreds of people gathered in Cleveland on Saturday to pay their respects to a police officer killed in a hit and run.

Officers from neighboring police departments and the public stood at attention and said farewell to Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey.

Some didn’t even know the 39-year-old Navy veteran.

“Because I’m a mother of a police officer,” Karen Sefcik told WEWS. When she heard of Officer Fahey’s death, dozens of emotions washed over her and she couldn’t help thinking about her 25-year-old son who is a law enforcement officer.

“They’re here to protect you, not hurt you,” Sefcik said.

It was a somber day as hundreds braved the cold and lined the streets outside Our Lady of Angels Church in Cleveland.

“This is one of the sobering moments in this neighborhood that you get to watch this and understand what happened,” said Timothy Hyduk. “It’s heartbreaking, but it’s also inspiring.”

Officer Fahey’s body was escorted to a Brooklyn Heights cemetery where he was laid to rest.