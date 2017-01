CLEVELAND (WCMH) — LeBron James has become the 4th active player in the NBA with 20,000 points for a single franchise during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against Oklahoma City.

He’s the first to reach the milestone in Cavaliers team history.

The Cavs are hosting the Thunder.

Wade.

Dirk.

Pierce. And now LeBron. James just became the 4th active player with 20,000 points for a single franchise. pic.twitter.com/oBwPcsRNvu — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 29, 2017