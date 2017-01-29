More than 40 rabbits rescued after attempted online sale ‘for meat or pets’

KRON Staff Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—More than 40 rabbits were rescued in San Francisco after their owner tried selling them online for “meat or pets,” according to San Francisco Animal Care and Control.

The owner is accused of making a post on Craigslist to try and sell the rabbits, Animal Care and Control officials said.

Selling rabbits is illegal in San Francisco.

The rabbits are being checked by Animal Care and Control officials. They’re also working with a rescue group called SaveABunny to help the rabbits find homes.

The animals are expected to be up for adoption in about one month.

