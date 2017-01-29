Newark Police Department helps 16-year-old girl with Leukemia cross wish off her bucket list

Alyssa Elkins (Courtesy Jeremie Elkins)
NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — The Newark Police department helped a young girl with Leukemia cross a wish off her bucket list Saturday.

16-year-old Alyssa Elkins was diagnosed years ago and went into remission after a bone marrow transplant, but the cancer returned and doctors gave her just four months to live.

That’s when Elkins put together a bucket list.

She wants to see Cedar Point, Disney World and New York.

Elkins also wants a micro mini pig and a tattoo, but the wish the Newark Police Department volunteered to help her cross off, was the chance to use a taser on someone.

“It’s unpleasant, to say the least, but for five seconds, if it makes somebody’s dream come true, especially in her situation, I think it was well worth it,” said Sergeant Doug Bline.

Elkins says she appreciates the help from Newark Police to help one of her dreams come true.

“I’m very grateful that people would put themselves out there to allow me to do that to them,” said Elkins. “It was awesome.”

 

 

 

 

