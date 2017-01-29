NHL All-Stars converge for LA party ahead of game

associated-press-logo By Published:
Fans pose in front of a "Hockeywood" sign at Staples Center, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles, where the NHL All-Star game will be held Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Fans pose in front of a "Hockeywood" sign at Staples Center, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles, where the NHL All-Star game will be held Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sidney Crosby only took a few steps into the lobby of his downtown Los Angeles hotel Friday before he was besieged by a bevy of sprinting fans. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain signed what he could and slipped away.

From Crosby and Mario Lemieux to the sneakiest autograph hounds, every part of the hockey world has converged on Hollywood for a weekend of sun, fun and celebration.

Before the game’s best current players face off at Staples Center in the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday, the 100 top players in hockey history are being honored as part of “The NHL 100” during the league’s centennial. Commissioner Gary Bettman will offer his opinion on the state of a league in transition, with everything from video review to a Las Vegas franchise changing its face as the NHL hits triple digits.

Some of those great players already have strong feelings about the state of hockey.

“The game is in better shape today than it’s ever been,” said Wayne Gretzky, who called Crosby the best player in the current game. “These players, from Auston Matthews to Connor McDavid, they’re just tremendous players. Everybody has a hand in it, and we all feel very privileged that we’re a part of the National Hockey League.”

One of the NHL’s most fundamental recent changes will be front-and-center Sunday: The 3-on-3 format that has been adopted for regular-season overtimes is back for the All-Star Game, which became a four-division tournament of high-scoring hockey last year.

“It’s a lot of fun, but it’s a little tiring for a defenseman,” said Drew Doughty, the Kings’ All-Star defenseman and Norris Trophy winner. “That’s the way it is in the regular season, too. I can’t even imagine being a goalie in that.”

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella, center, talks with linesman Brad Kovachik (71), with Scott Hartnell, left, listening during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. Tortorella has returned to Ohio because of a family emergency, keeping him out of both Thursday night's game with Nashville and the NHL All-Star Game this weekend. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2016, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella, center, talks with linesman Brad Kovachik (71), with Scott Hartnell, left, listening during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. Tortorella has returned to Ohio because of a family emergency, keeping him out of both Thursday night’s game with Nashville and the NHL All-Star Game this weekend. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The festivities will go on without Columbus coach John Tortorella, who earned the chance to coach the Metropolitan Division team during the Blue Jackets’ remarkable unbeaten run. Tortorella is skipping the game because a pit bull belonging to his son, Nick, is ailing.

But the Blue Jackets will be well-represented with goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, defenseman Seth Jones and forward Cam Atkinson, a last-minute addition after Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin dropped out.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s