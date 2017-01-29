OSU president releases statement after wife of doctoral student is detained

COLUMBUS (AP/WCMH) — The wife of an Ohio State University doctoral student was detained under Pres. Donald Trump’s travel ban, the Associated Press reports.

Parisa Fasihianifard, 24, arrived after a long trip from Tehran, Iran, to visit her husband, only to be detained and told she had to go home.

“She was crying and she told me she was banned to come inside and go through the gates,” said her husband Mohamad Zandian , 26, an Iranian doctoral student at Ohio State University. He was hoping to get her out of the country on a late night flight to avoid her being jailed until Monday.

Ohio State University president Michael Drake said the school is “actively working with our elected representatives to achieve a speedy and just resolution to the situation in New York.”

His full statement:

On Friday, an Executive Order was signed that restricted individuals from seven countries from entering the United States. This order has broad implications for many, including those in our Ohio State community. Yesterday and this morning, we have worked actively and directly with elected representatives to do everything we can to clarify this situation and move forward to a rapid and just resolution, and we will continue to keep the university community informed. Ohio State joins our colleagues — including those represented in the Association of American Universities and Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities — in concern over the effects of this policy. We are compiling information about additional resources available to students, faculty and staff who have questions and concerns, and we will share that information shortly.