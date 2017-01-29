Police looking for man missing from east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man missing from the east side.
67-year-old Alfred Johnson is missing from his home in the area of East Livingston Avenue and McNaughten Road around 10:30am Sunday.
He’s a black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5′ 10″ tall and weighs around 195 pounds. He’s believed to be carrying a black, four-pronged cane.
No clothing description is available.
Johnson doesn’t have a cell phone or a vehicle and is believed to be on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police.