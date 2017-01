COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A protest is planned at John Glenn Columbus International Airport on Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the Regional Airport Authority.

The airport authority says the protest is related to Pres. Donald Trump’s recent ban on immigration from 7 Muslim-majority countries. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The protest site is a paved parking lot to the east of Fairfield Inn and Suites.

There is at least one Facebook page for the protest.