Cincinnati mayor says city remains sanctuary for immigrants

CINCINNATI, OH (AP) – Cincinnati’s mayor says the city will continue to be a welcoming one for immigrants as it defies President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigrants who are in the country illegally.

Mayor John Cranley on Monday announced Cincinnati as a “sanctuary city,” while adding that the city has already been serving in that role and will continue to do so in the future.

There is no legal definition of “sanctuary city” policies. But they usually involve local municipalities curtailing their cooperation with federal immigration authorities on some immigration enforcement matters. Trump has threatened to withhold money from local jurisdictions that don’t cooperate.

Cranley and community and religious leaders on Monday also condemned Trump’s executive order on Friday that blocked citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.