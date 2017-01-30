Cincinnati mayor says city remains sanctuary for immigrants

associated-press-logo By Published:
Protesters holds signs at San Francisco International Airport to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Protesters holds signs at San Francisco International Airport to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CINCINNATI, OH (AP) – Cincinnati’s mayor says the city will continue to be a welcoming one for immigrants as it defies President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigrants who are in the country illegally.

Mayor John Cranley on Monday announced Cincinnati as a “sanctuary city,” while adding that the city has already been serving in that role and will continue to do so in the future.

There is no legal definition of “sanctuary city” policies. But they usually involve local municipalities curtailing their cooperation with federal immigration authorities on some immigration enforcement matters. Trump has threatened to withhold money from local jurisdictions that don’t cooperate.

Cranley and community and religious leaders on Monday also condemned Trump’s executive order on Friday that blocked citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s