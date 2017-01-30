Coach Goodwin’s return after battle with cancer is relief to son, Dane.

Damon Goodwin has returned to his position as head men’s basketball coach at Capital University this season after he missed last season on medical leave. Goodwin was diagnosed with hairy cell leukemia, a rare, but highly treatable cancer of the blood.

His son, Dane Goodwin, is a star basketball player on Upper Arlington’s basketball team. Dane is also committed to play basketball at The Ohio State University in 2018.

Damon says he’s excited to be back coaching the Crusaders this season. “I tell a lot of people, I was tired of being bored…there’s only so many books and so many Netflix things you can watch,” said Goodwin.

His cancer treatments ended in May, and Damon says he is fully healthy. “I’m tired, like every basketball coach at this time of year, but health is good, ” said Goodwin with a smile.

He also said having an opportunity to watch all of his son, Dane’s basketball games last year stood a positive benefit during his year off of coaching for cancer treatments. However, Dane said hearing his father was diagnosed with cancer stood a hard time.

“He really wanted me not to think about it too much, and kind of stay away from it, but obviously, I had him on my mind a lot, and that was kind of hard,” said Dane.

“I was in the hospital a couple weeks, a couple different times, actually, and I think that’s going to affect a 15, 16 year old kid when that happens,” said Damon.

Now a junior at Upper Arlington high school, Dane’s having an incredible season. He is averaging around 27 points per game. Dane says it helps to know his father is healthy while he sits in the stands to support his son during games.

“When he kind of knew, ok, this is kind of over, that was a big relief…definitely took a big load off my shoulders,” said Dane.

For both father and son, they have always had a connection through basketball. However, Damon overcoming his battle with cancer, has given them both a new outlook on life.

“Sometimes you just enjoy having all three kids and your wife at our dinner table,” said Damon. “Family is definitely the main priority,” said Dane.