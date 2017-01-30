Death row inmates’ lawyers want to witness other executions

FILE – In this November 2005 file photo, Larry Greene, public information director of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, demonstrates how a curtain is pulled between the death chamber and witness room at the prison in Lucasville, Ohio. Magistrate Judge Michael Merz in Dayton, Ohio, declared Ohio's new three-drug lethal injection process unconstitutional on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, and delayed three executions, including the execution of Ronald Phillips that had been scheduled Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Attorneys for five condemned Ohio killers are asking a judge to let them witness upcoming executions.

The attorneys say that observing executions that come before their own clients are put to death will allow them to ensure that the procedures are being carried out constitutionally.

The attorneys said in a court filing Friday that their observations could have an impact on a continuing lawsuit over Ohio’s new three-drug lethal injection process.

The state opposes the request, saying additional witnesses aren’t included in Ohio’s current execution protocols.

The Ohio attorney general’s office has appealed Magistrate Judge Michael Merz’s ruling last week declaring the state’s new process unconstitutional and delayed three upcoming executions.

