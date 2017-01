COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Human remains were found Monday morning near a quarry in south Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers were called to the quarry at 75 lawn Avenue around 9am Monday after they were alerted to possible human remains that were found nearby.

Detectives and members of the CPD dive team recovered the remains.

Police have not identified the remains. Police said further investigation will be pending the outcome of a Franklin County Coroner’s Office inquiry.