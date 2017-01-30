Hundreds march into downtown Columbus traffic during Pres. Trump protest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Protesters took to the streets of downtown Columbus Monday evening in protest of executive orders by President Donald Trump.

Hundreds of people marched from the Ohio Statehouse to the intersection of High and State streets, where they stood in traffic for several minutes.

Columbus police dispersed the crowds using pepper spray.

