Jefferson Industries Corporation to add 20 jobs in Madison County

nbc4-icon By Published:
(Courtesy: Jefferson Industries Corporation)
(Courtesy: Jefferson Industries Corporation)

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — Automotive components manufacturer Jefferson Industries Corporation has announced an $18 million investment into their U.S. headquarters.

The investment will add more than 60,000 feet to the existing facility, which will add 20 new jobs.  Hiring will begin early this year.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth here,” vice president of business operations Hassan Saadat said in a press release. “We are thankful for the collaboration between Jefferson Local School District, Tolles Technical Career Center, Village of West Jefferson, Jefferson Township, Madison County and Columbus 2020. Without their support, our expansion would not be possible here.”

Jefferson Industries Corporation is headquartered in Japan but established its West Jefferson location in 1988. The facility has expanded 12 times during its 28 years in Ohio. Jefferson Industries Corporation manufactures auto body components that help protect drivers and passengers. The company is actively pursuing automotive research and development as well as new production methods like, lightweight car body production.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s