Jefferson Industries Corporation to add 20 jobs in Madison County

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — Automotive components manufacturer Jefferson Industries Corporation has announced an $18 million investment into their U.S. headquarters.

The investment will add more than 60,000 feet to the existing facility, which will add 20 new jobs. Hiring will begin early this year.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth here,” vice president of business operations Hassan Saadat said in a press release. “We are thankful for the collaboration between Jefferson Local School District, Tolles Technical Career Center, Village of West Jefferson, Jefferson Township, Madison County and Columbus 2020. Without their support, our expansion would not be possible here.”

Jefferson Industries Corporation is headquartered in Japan but established its West Jefferson location in 1988. The facility has expanded 12 times during its 28 years in Ohio. Jefferson Industries Corporation manufactures auto body components that help protect drivers and passengers. The company is actively pursuing automotive research and development as well as new production methods like, lightweight car body production.