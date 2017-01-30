‘Judy’s Law’ would increase sentence for intentionally disfiguring someone

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Judy’s Law is one step closer to becoming a reality. Representative Jim Hughes with the 24th District tells NBC4 he has a first draft written and plans to introduce it within the next 30 days.

The bill is named after Judy Malinowski, the Gahanna woman doused with gasoline and set on fire by her now ex-boyfriend. Malinowski is still fighting to stay alive after being horrifically burned a year and a half ago.

Judy’s Law would increase the maximum sentence for intentionally disfiguring someone by up to 20 years. Another local domestic violence burn victim said she’s been waiting 10 years for a change like this.

“I never thought you would be so selfish and have total disregard not just for me but for our kids.” That’s what Miss Mullins said in court the day her now ex-husband was sentenced.

It was 2007. Mullins survived three months in a coma and countless painful surgeries before getting justice.

“You walked right past them as they slept and set me on fire,” she said.

Her estranged husband doused her with lighter fluid and set her on fire while she was sleeping, after breaking into her home in 2006.

“I woke up and I thought I was dreaming. It was nothing but red and orange flashes.”

Derrick Mason was sentenced to 18 years in prison after taking a plea deal. Mullins said it wasn’t nearly long enough.

“The system is messed up. It just needs to be…there has to be some type of accountability to do this to a person. I got a life sentence,” said Mullins.

Judy’s Law would increase the maximum sentence for felonious assault by 5 to 20 years for people who intentionally maim or disfigure someone. Representative Jim Hughes (R) – District 24 said current law isn’t right.

“The law does not help these victims out,” he said. “We need to send the message were not going to allow this in Ohio.”

Representative Hughes recently met with Judy in her hospital room where she remains in critical condition after more than 50 surgeries.

He said the bill gives her hope.

“It kind of lifted her spirits. Like maybe this is why she is living to get this through so no one else will have to suffer like her and her family has.”

Mullins said crimes like this happen more often than you may think.

She thinks the legislation is a good start, but would like to see even stiffer penalties for attackers.

Representative Hughes said the bill already has a lot of support, but said viewers can help push it through by reaching out to their elected official.

He’s hoping to get it passed this year.