Lancaster mayor resigns, effective Feb. 3

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Lancaster Mayor Brian Kuhn has delivered a resignation letter to Lancaster City Council.

Kuhn’s resignation has been accepted by the city council. The resignation will be effective at midnight on Friday, Feb. 3.

Kuhn pleaded guilty in June on two felony counts of failure to file state income tax returns. He was to 90 days of house arrest and was required to wear an electronic monitoring device. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 and perform 100 hours of community service. As part of the plea agreement, Kuhn agreed to have his license as a certified public accountant revoked.

Kuhn’s letter reads:

I believe I have performed the duties of Mayor in a manner that has served the city well during 2016, However, I do understand that confidence in me as a leader has diminished since taking office thirteen months ago. The citizens of the City of Lancaster are important to me, as well as how we are portrayed to outside communities and future investors. To that end, I will resign my office as the Mayor of the City of Lancaster, effective midnight on Friday, February 3, 2017. This future effective date will permit my office to conclude any business currently in process, and allow the City Law Director and City council to work together to ensure a seamless transition.

From the members of City council, I respectfully request that you remember and consider the great work all the employees of the city do each and every day in service to the citizens and that none of these dedicated public servants be scrutinized, penalized, or punished. I have had the considerable and immense pleasure to serve with these fine people and they are a fantastic group of public servants. I ask that any and all fault or perceived fault be solely and completely attributed to me.

To my family, friends, supporters, and the citizens of Lancaster, I sincerely apologize to you all and I ask for your forgiveness for past actions in my personal life. With my resignation, I hope you will remember only the positive achievements and accomplishments of our great city in the past year and my sincere efforts to be a good public servant.

Sincerely,

Brian S. Kuhn”