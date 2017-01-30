Marysville bank robbery suspect arrested

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Marysville Division of Police say that the man who allegedly robbed a bank on Wednesday is in custody.

Steven Hiles, of Columbus, was arrested on Sunday on a warrant for aggravated robbery. The Marysville Division of Police and the Columbus Division of Police SWAT team apprehended the 43-year-old outside of a business on Cleveland Avenue in north Columbus.

Police say Hiles robed the Fifth Third Bank in Marysville on Jan. 25. He will be arraigned on Monday in Marysville Municipal Court