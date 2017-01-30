Mayor Ginther to sign order supporting settlement of refugees in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther said Monday that he will sign an executive order to support the settlement of refugees in Columbus.

“Our immigrant population is part of the fabric of what makes Columbus so vibrant,” said Mayor Ginther. “They are our neighbors. We must not turn our backs on them, now or ever.”

Mayor Ginther said he will issue an executive order this week that will support the resettlement of refugees to Columbus and prohibit the detention of anyone unless a warrant exists or a criminal violation was observed. In addition, the executive order will not allow city money, equipment or personnel to be used for detecting or apprehending someone or denying them city services based on immigration status.

Mayor Ginther also said that the city supports constructive immigration reform on a national level “that keeps families together, upholds our values as Americans, promotes economic growth, and provides a long-term solution to the immigration system.”

Foreign-born residents are 9.3% of the entire population of Columbus and contribute $258 million in local and state income, property and sales taxes, according to the city. The local refugee community supports an estimated 21,000 jobs in Columbus, the city said.