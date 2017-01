COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Olentangy Local School District is getting their fourth high school, Olentangy Berlin High School, in Fall 2018.

In the meantime, parents are being asked to help select the redistricting measures.

There are two different proposals for enrollment between Olentangy Berlin and the three already-existing high schools.

Parents are asked to give feedback, but the final decision will be made by Superintendent Mark T. Raiff.