COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say one person was transported to the hospital after being stabbed Sunday night.

The call came in around 8:45 pm in the 1000 block on Olmstead Avenue.

Police arrived on scene to find a minor suffering from a stab wound.

She was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She has since been upgraded to stable condition.

One person was arrested, but the police said the charges were unclear at this time.