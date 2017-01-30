Driver injured after sliding into COTA bus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say slick road conditions are behind an accident involving a COTA bus.

It happened around 6:07am near Bryden Road and Kelton Avenue. According to Columbus Police, a person operating another vehicle slid on ice and crashed into the bus. Officers cited the driver of that vehicle.

The driver of the bus said that there were approximately a dozen people on the bus, and that none of them were injured. The only injury accident reported was from the driver of the vehicle that slid into the bus. The driver’s injuries are minor.