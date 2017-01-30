Amber Alert issued for girl inside stolen car

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have issued an Amer Alert for a 4-year-old girl that was inside a stolen car.

According to police, a 2004 silver Chevy Impala was stolen from the 1600-block of Neil Avenue. The license plate number is GWF9395. The car has a green front bumper with damage on the passenger side, and there is a dent on the rear passenger corner. Police located the car near Corrugated Way and East 5th Avenue. According to officers, the girl was not inside the car.

Police say the child’s name is Janylia Fails. She is a black female wearing a purple floral patterned winter coat and jeans. She is about 3 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds. The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male wearing a black coat.

According to police, the girl’s mother was loading her children into the car. She put the 4-year-old inside the vehicle and went inside her residence to get another child. When she returned the car was gone.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.